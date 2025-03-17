Strength Seen in BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (BHST): Can Its 12.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (BHST) shares ended the last trading session 12.7% higher at $5.85. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Earlier this month, the company announced data from an in vitro test on its proprietary new Olive Cell compound, which demonstrated reduced fat accumulation in human liver cells. Fat accumulation in the liver is a leading cause of non-alcohol fatty liver disease, which affects around 30-40% of adults in the United States. This might have driven the recent share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +82.9%. Revenues are expected to be $7.36 million, up 62.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For BioHarvest Sciences Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BHST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN), finished the last trading session 1.4% lower at $8.43. ARVN has returned -51.6% over the past month.

Arvinas' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +5.9% over the past month to -$0.86. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +11.3%. Arvinas currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

