Strength Seen in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX): Can Its 12.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C BWMX shares soared 12% in the last trading session to close at $9.63. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 7.6% gain over the past four weeks.

BWMX’s flexible operating model, disciplined financial approach, and diversified business portfolio position the company well to navigate the dynamic market landscape. Recent efforts to enhance salesforce engagement further strengthen its ability to adapt swiftly to evolving conditions.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -36.2%. Revenues are expected to be $178.28 million, down 9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BWMX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C belongs to the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Another stock from the same industry, Reynolds Consumer Products REYN, closed the last trading session 0.5% higher at $21.68. Over the past month, REYN has returned -0.6%.

Reynolds Consumer Products' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.37. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -19.6%. Reynolds Consumer Products currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

