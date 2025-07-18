Strength Seen in Belden (BDC): Can Its 3.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Belden (BDC) shares rallied 3.6% in the last trading session to close at $130.81. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.4% gain over the past four weeks.

In the first quarter of 2025, Belden’s revenues increased 16.6% year-over-year to $625 million. The top-line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $613 million. The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48. The bottom line increased 29% year-over-year.



Belden’s shares increased since it announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 results on July 31.

This communications equipment company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%. Revenues are expected to be $653 million, up 8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Belden, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BDC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Belden belongs to the Zacks Wire and Cable Products industry. Another stock from the same industry, Atkore Inc. (ATKR), closed the last trading session 3.4% higher at $74.84. Over the past month, ATKR has returned 8.6%.

Atkore's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.53. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -59.7%. Atkore currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Belden Inc (BDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.