Strength Seen in BayCom Corp (BCML): Can Its 6.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

BayCom Corp (BCML) shares ended the last trading session 6.4% higher at $32.78. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of BayCom Corp extended their rally for a third straight session on Friday, climbing to a fresh 52-week high of $32.98. Investor sentiment toward bank stocks has strengthened after the Federal Reserve delivered its third interest-rate cut of the year, a move expected to revive loan demand and ease funding costs. Together, these factors are likely to bolster banks’ profitability, and BayCom Corp is a clear beneficiary of the renewed optimism, with BCML stock riding the broader sector upswing.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%. Revenues are expected to be $26.3 million, up 11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For BayCom Corp, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BCML going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

BayCom Corp is part of the Zacks Banks - West industry. Western Alliance (WAL), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.1% higher at $87.59. WAL has returned 11.9% in the past month.

For Western Alliance, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.46. This represents a change of +26.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Western Alliance currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.