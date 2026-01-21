Strength Seen in Axsome (AXSM): Can Its 4.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) shares soared 4.1% in the last trading session to close at $184.5. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Axsome Therapeutics’ stock price gain can be attributed to the announcement of preliminary fourth-quarter and full Year 2025 sales figures for its marketed products. Additionally, AXSM announced the initiation of the phase III study called FORWARD with the dosing of the first patient, evaluating AXS-14 (esreboxetine) for the management of fibromyalgia, a chronic, CNS-mediated neurological pain disorder.This has also likely contributed to the stock price rally.

This biopharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.73 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +24%. Revenues are expected to be $190.18 million, up 60.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Axsome, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AXSM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Axsome is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.5% lower at $63. ZLDPF has returned -12.5% in the past month.

For Zealand Pharma AS, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$1.34. This represents a change of -127.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Zealand Pharma AS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.