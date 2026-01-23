Strength Seen in Avino Silver (ASM): Can Its 13.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Avino Silver (ASM) shares ended the last trading session 13.5% higher at $7.83. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Avino Silver gained since the company announced that its silver production increased 22% year over year to 345,298 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2025. The upside was aided by a 48,244 ounces contribution from La Preciosa as well as solid performance at Avino Mine. In 2025, silver production increased 4% year-over-year to 1.16 million.



Silver prices have gained 223.6% year over year, with gold prices up 77.9%, supported by strong safe-haven demand, geopolitical tensions and escalating trade conflicts. Silver has benefited from resilient industrial demand and mounting supply deficits. Demand for solar energy, electronics and electrification now accounts for more than half of global silver demand. Currently, silver is trading at a near record-high $99 and gold is trading near record high level of above $4,900 backed by continued geopolitical tensions and a weak dollar, which bodes well for prices.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $27.7 million, up 13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Avino Silver, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ASM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Avino Silver is a member of the Zacks Mining - Silver industry. One other stock in the same industry, Endeavour Silver (EXK), finished the last trading session 10.9% higher at $13.6. EXK has returned 25.2% over the past month.

Endeavour Silver's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -6.9% over the past month to $0.03. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +50%. Endeavour Silver currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

