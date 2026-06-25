Strength Seen in Atlanticus (ATLC): Can Its 3.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) shares rallied 3.1% in the last trading session to close at $104.54. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 14.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Atlanticus retained its rally for the second straight day, driven by strength in its proprietary technology platform that combines advanced data analytics, machine learning and instant credit decisioning to serve consumers often overlooked by traditional lenders. Its flexible, paperless platform integrates seamlessly with retailers, healthcare providers and bank partners, enabling rapid credit approvals across multiple channels. More than three decades of servicing experience further strengthen underwriting accuracy and operational efficiency.

The company also benefits from diversified lending capabilities, long-standing bank and merchant relationships, and disciplined risk management. Its Credit as a Service and Auto Finance segments generate recurring revenue through receivable purchases, servicing and financing solutions. The acquisition of Mercury expanded its credit card scale, customer base and product portfolio, reinforcing market presence while enhancing growth opportunities and competitive positioning in the underserved consumer finance market.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +65.6%. Revenues are expected to be $706.4 million, up 79.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Atlanticus, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ATLC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Atlanticus is a member of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL), finished the last trading session 6.2% lower at $70.98. CRCL has returned -27.4% over the past month.

For Circle Internet Group, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -7.2% over the past month to $0.26. This represents a change of -74.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Circle Internet Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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