Strength Seen in Apple (AAPL): Can Its 3.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Apple AAPL shares ended the last trading session 3.2% higher at $245.5. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Apple is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. AAPL now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio.

This maker of iPhones, iPads and other products is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%. Revenues are expected to be $100.8 billion, up 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Apple, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AAPL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Apple is part of the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry. Lenovo Group Ltd. LNVGY, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.4% higher at $30.84. LNVGY has returned 8.9% in the past month.

For Lenovo Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.6. This represents a change of +7.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Lenovo Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

