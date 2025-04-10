Strength Seen in Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI): Can Its 7.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) shares ended the last trading session 7.3% higher at $8.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 18.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Apollo Commercial Finance’s surge in its stock price follows the broader market rally driven by the optimism surrounding Trump’s announcement on April 9, 2025, of a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for most trading partners, excluding China. The tariff pause reduced immediate fears of a trade war, fostering a more favorable economic outlook. The tariff pause will likely ease cost pressure, which improves margins and enhances profitability for mREITs stocks. This optimism boosted investor confidence in the mREIT stocks, like ARI.

This real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -37.1%. Revenues are expected to be $42.77 million, down 24.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Apollo Commerical Finance, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ARI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Apollo Commerical Finance is part of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 6.6% higher at $18.31. BXMT has returned -15.1% in the past month.

For Blackstone Mortgage , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.29. This represents a change of -55.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Blackstone Mortgage currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.