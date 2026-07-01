Strength Seen in Anterix (ATEX): Can Its 4.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Anterix (ATEX) shares ended the last trading session 4.8% higher at $102.94. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 50.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The uptrend was largely buoyed by a structural shift toward private broadband infrastructure. Anterix can now commercialize either 6 MHz or 10 MHz structures, giving utilities a staged path that aligns network needs with capital availability. Broader bandwidth should improve performance and economics, strengthening Anterix's role with utilities

ATEX holds the largest portfolio of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) across the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, positioning it to support secure, resilient, and utility-controlled operations. Anterix's model centers on commercializing this spectrum and expanding solutions that help utilities deploy private LTE networks and advanced intelligent infrastructure..

This wireless communications company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.58 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -20.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.8 million, up 26.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Anterix, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ATEX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Anterix belongs to the Zacks Communication - Infrastructure industry. Another stock from the same industry, Bandwidth (BAND), closed the last trading session 4% higher at $63.3. Over the past month, BAND has returned -14.1%.

For Bandwidth, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.36. This represents a change of -5.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Bandwidth currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.