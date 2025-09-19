Strength Seen in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD): Can Its 6.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) shares soared 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.48. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 7.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The price rise can be attributed to growing investor optimism related to the strong uptake of the company’s lead product, Galafold and the combination drug, Pombiliti + Opfolda. In the first six months of 2025, Galafold generated sales worth $233.1 million, which increased around 11% on a year-over-year basis. In the first six months of 2025, Pombiliti + Opfolda generated sales worth $46.8 million, up around 74% on a year-over-year basis.

This pharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Revenues are expected to be $165 million, up 16.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Amicus Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FOLD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Amicus Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Techne (TECH), closed the last trading session 2.9% higher at $52.99. Over the past month, TECH has returned -5.2%.

For Techne, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.42. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. Techne currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

