Strength Seen in Ameren (AEE): Can Its 3.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Ameren (AEE) shares soared 3.3% in the last trading session to close at $118.32. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to update its electric base rates beginning in mid-2027 to recover investments already made in storm-hardening, grid modernization, and new power generation.



The proposed rate adjustment allows Ameren to earn regulated returns on billions of dollars invested in modernizing its electric system, supporting long-term earnings and cash flow growth. The filing also reflects expected base-rate savings of $21 million over the next two years from future large-load customers, demonstrating that rising demand can help offset customer costs while supporting AEE’s long-term regulated growth strategy.

This utility is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.36 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Ameren, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AEE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ameren is a member of the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. One other stock in the same industry, NiSource (NI), finished the last trading session 2.7% higher at $49.08. NI has returned 2.2% over the past month.

For NiSource, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.21. This represents a change of -4.6% from what the company reported a year ago. NiSource currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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