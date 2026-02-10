Strength Seen in Amer Sports, Inc. (AS): Can Its 5.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) shares soared 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $39.54. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Amer Sports is benefiting from the strong growth of Salomon’s footwear business, which is emerging as a profitable second engine alongside Arc’teryx’s exceptional performance. This dual-brand momentum is enhancing the company’s financial profile and strengthening its long-term value creation potential.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +58.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.99 billion, up 21.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Amer Sports, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Amer Sports, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Another stock from the same industry, Yeti (YETI), closed the last trading session 1% lower at $46.67. Over the past month, YETI has returned -4.4%.

Yeti's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +8.7% over the past month to $0.88. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -12%. Yeti currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

