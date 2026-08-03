Strength Seen in Ambarella (AMBA): Can Its 16.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Ambarella AMBA shares rallied 16.1% in the last trading session to close at $86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed to strong momentum in Ambarella’s Edge AI business and automotive revenues reaching a record high in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. The company also announced a long-term agreement with Hanwha with potential revenues of more than $800 million over a period exceeding 10 years. These factors are supporting investor confidence in Ambarella’s long-term growth outlook.

This video-compression chipmaker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Revenues are expected to be $108.03 million, up 13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Ambarella, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMBA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ambarella is part of the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. VLN, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.6% higher at $1.57. VLN has returned -24.6% in the past month.

PTK Acquisition's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.04. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents no change. PTK Acquisition currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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