Strength Seen in Allegiant Travel (ALGT): Can Its 5.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Allegiant Travel (ALGT) shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $116.1. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 21.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The uptick followed an upgrade and a rise in target price by an analyst from Citigroup.driven by the anticipated synergies and long-term earnings potential of Allegiant's merger with Sun Country Airlines. The merger, completed earlier in 2026, is a significant consolidation move in the U.S. leisure airline space. Strategically, the deal appears highly complementary rather than transformational, as both carriers operate low-cost, leisure-oriented models with strong exposure to underserved and secondary markets. The combined network of nearly 175 cities and 650 routes gives Allegiant a broader geographic reach. It also strengthens the company’s ability to compete for discretionary leisure travelers without directly challenging the largest legacy carriers on premium business traffic.



This travel services company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -143.9%. Revenues are expected to be $743.28 million, up 7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Allegiant Travel, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALGT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Allegiant Travel is part of the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry. Alaska Air Group (ALK), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.1% higher at $53.86. ALK has returned 14.4% in the past month.

For Alaska Air, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.93. This represents a change of -152.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Alaska Air currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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