Strength Seen in Albemarle (ALB): Can Its 7.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Albemarle (ALB) shares ended the last trading session 7.2% higher at $70.22. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Albemarle shares rose after a Jefferies analyst slightly lowered the price target from $85 to $84 while maintaining a “Buy” rating. This signals continued confidence in the stock’s growth potential despite the modest revision.



This specialty chemicals company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.80 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -2100%. Revenues are expected to be $1.21 billion, down 15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Albemarle, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Albemarle belongs to the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry. Another stock from the same industry, Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY), closed the last trading session 1.5% higher at $23.81. Over the past month, AKZOY has returned 4.2%.

AkzoNobel's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.47. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +23.7%. AkzoNobel currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

