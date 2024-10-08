Strength Seen in a.k.a. Brands (AKA): Can Its 12.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

a.k.a. Brands AKA shares rallied 12% in the last trading session to close at $20.65. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 14.5% loss over the past four weeks.

A.k.a. Brands’ strategic focus on expanding its geographic footprint, particularly in the U.S. bodes well. Its omni-channel strategy, which integrates both digital platforms and physical store expansions, is enhancing brand visibility and customer engagement. The company’s ability to capitalize on product innovation and maintain strong customer connections, particularly through key brands like Princess Polly and Culture Kings, positions it well for growth.

This portfolio of online fashion brands is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +83.3%. Revenues are expected to be $142.4 million, up 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For a.k.a. Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AKA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

a.k.a. Brands belongs to the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Another stock from the same industry, Deckers (DECK), closed the last trading session 4.8% lower at $158.83. Over the past month, DECK has returned 16.4%.

Deckers' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.1% over the past month to $1.21. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +6.1%. Deckers currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

