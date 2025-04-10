Strength Seen in Air Lease (AL): Can Its 9.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Air Lease (AL) shares ended the last trading session 9.2% higher at $44.19. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The upside was owing to the encouarging activity update unveiled by Air Lease on its aircraft investments, sales and significant financing activities occurring in the first quarter of 2025. As of March 31, 2025, Air Lease’s fleet included 487 owned aircraft and 57 managed aircraft. By the end of the first quarter of 2025, AL had commitments to purchase 255 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus for delivery through 2029. Total aircraft investments in the first quarter of 2025 were $800 million. Most of that took place in the second half of the March quarter.

This company that leases planes to airlines is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%. Revenues are expected to be $712.78 million, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Air Lease, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Air Lease is a member of the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. One other stock in the same industry, Ryder (R), finished the last trading session 11.1% higher at $144.61. R has returned -11.4% over the past month.

For Ryder , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.40. This represents a change of +12.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Ryder currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

