Strength Seen in Aclaris (ACRS): Can Its 5.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $5.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Aclaris Therapeutics’ recent stock gains reflect improving investor confidence in the continued advancement of its pipeline programs. Aclaris advanced its immunology pipeline with strong progress across both biologics and oral inhibitors. The bispecific antibody ATI-052 delivered positive phase I data demonstrating a favorable safety profile, potent and sustained target inhibition, and the potential for once-every-three-month dosing. Phase Ib proof-of-concept studies in atopic dermatitis and asthma remain on track for top-line data in the second half of 2026, with a phase IIb asthma program planned for the fourth quarter of this year. The company also completed enrollment in the phase II Study of bosakitug for atopic dermatitis, with results expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. In its oral ITK franchise, Aclaris plans to begin a phase IIb basket study of ATI-2138 in lichen planus in the second half of 2026, following encouraging phase IIa efficacy data in atopic dermatitis, while also preparing to file an IND for its next-generation ITK inhibitor, ATI-9494, later this year.

This specialty pharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -23.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.39 million, down 21.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Aclaris, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ACRS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Aclaris is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), finished the last trading session 0.9% lower at $168.54. NBIX has returned 5.6% over the past month.

For Neurocrine, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +4.3% over the past month to $2.25. This represents a change of +112.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Neurocrine currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

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