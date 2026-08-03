Strength Seen in Accelerant Holdings (ARX): Can Its 6.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Accelerant Holdings (ARX) shares rallied 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $11.88. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 18.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Accelerant stock witnessed a price rise, driven by strength in its technology-driven Risk Exchange, which addresses long-standing inefficiencies in the specialty insurance market. Its proprietary platform aggregates structured and unstructured policy data into a unified dataset enriched with third-party information, enabling superior underwriting analytics, portfolio monitoring and pricing insights. The company also benefits from a highly selective, member-centric business model backed by long-term capital relationships.

Its growing network of insurers, reinsurers and institutional investors strengthens capital availability, reinforces network effects and supports a capital-light, fee-based growth model that is difficult for traditional insurers and fronting companies to replicate. Recently, Accelerant partnered with newly formed WoodStar Reciprocal Exchange, an independently capitalized reciprocal insurer backed by Kilter Finance, Blue Owl Capital and other investors, to provide dedicated underwriting capacity exclusively through the Accelerant Risk Exchange beginning in 2027.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $274.08 million, up 25.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Accelerant Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ARX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Accelerant Holdings is a member of the Zacks Insurance - Brokerage industry. One other stock in the same industry, eToro Group Ltd. (ETOR), finished the last trading session 1.3% lower at $35.67. ETOR has returned -10.7% over the past month.

eToro Group Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +17.4% over the past month to $0.61. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +8.9%. eToro Group Ltd. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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