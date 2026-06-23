Strength Seen in 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT): Can Its 7.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT) shares soared 7.9% in the last trading session to close at $10.42. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The recent share price rally may have been driven by growing investor optimism surrounding the company’s pipeline progress. Its lead candidate, 4D-150, is being evaluated for several eye diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema, with multiple clinical updates and data readouts expected later this year.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%. Revenues are expected to be $0.02 million, up 100% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For 4D Molecular Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FDMT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

4D Molecular Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Zoetis (ZTS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.6% lower at $75.89. ZTS has returned -3.2% in the past month.

For Zoetis, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.2% over the past month to $1.85. This represents a change of +5.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Zoetis currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.