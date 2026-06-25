Strength in Safety & Industrial Unit Drives MMM: Can the Momentum Last?

3M Company MMM continues to gain from the strong momentum in its Safety & Industrial segment, a key contributor to its growth. An increase in demand across personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives and electrical has been aiding the segment’s momentum. Sales in the personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives and electrical markets collectively increased in the mid-single-digit range in the first three months of 2026.



A rise in demand for electrical infrastructure products like medium voltage cable accessories and insulation tapes also supported performance. The segment’s adjusted organic sales grew 3.2% year over year in the first quarter. Its adjusted operating margin also improved 100 basis points year over year, supported by higher sales volumes, productivity initiatives and disciplined capital allocation. However, continued investments aimed at business expansion and tariffs partially offset the results. Weakness in the roofing granules business is also concerning for 3M.



Backed by strong operational execution, 3M has provided a positive outlook for 2026. The company expects adjusted organic sales growth of about 3% year over year and projects adjusted earnings in the range of $8.50-$8.70 per share, indicating continued earnings growth from 2025 levels.

Segmental Snapshot of MMM’s Peers

Among 3M’s major peers, Honeywell International Inc. HON is witnessing solid momentum in its Building Automation segment, driven by ongoing strength in both the building solutions and building products businesses. In the first quarter of 2026, Honeywell’s segment’s revenues increased 11% year over year. It contributed approximately 20.6% to Honeywell’s total revenues during the quarter.



MMM’s another peer, Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s CSL Carlisle Construction Materials segment decreased 5.1% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. Carlisle’s segment’s revenues were offset by the weakness in the new construction market. It contributed approximately 72.2% of Carlisle’s total revenues during the quarter.

The Zacks Rundown for MMM

Shares of 3M have gained 10% in the past year against the industry’s decrease of 4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, 3M is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40X, above the industry average of 15.78X. MMM carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMM’s earnings for 2026 has increased a penny in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MMM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.