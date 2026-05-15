Strength in ROP's Application Software Unit Seems Firm: More Upside Ahead?

Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP continues to benefit from strength in its Application Software segment. Strong momentum across its Aderant, Deltek, Vertafore, PowerPlan and CentralReach businesses is aiding the segment. Also, it is witnessing strength in the project-based private sector, higher education, property and casualty insurance, and legal markets.



The growing adoption of SaaS solutions and continued GenAI innovation are key catalysts to Aderant’s growth. Solid demand for SaaS solutions in the private sector is supporting the Deltek business. The Vertafore business is witnessing strong momentum driven by excellent enterprise delivery capabilities to the largest customers in the market, which has also resulted in strong annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth.



Strong customer retention and adoption of new SaaS solutions bode well for the PowerPlan business. Robust momentum in the CentralReach business, driven by higher recurring revenues, is a boon for the segment. In the first quarter of 2026, the Application Software segment’s revenues totaled $1.19 billion, representing 56.9% of the quarter’s top line. The segment’s revenues increased 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.



Backed by strong business performance, Roper expects organic revenues from this segment to increase by more than mid-single digits for the rest of 2026. The segment is likely to remain the company’s key growth driver in the near term, backed by a stable stream of recurring revenues.

Segment Snapshot of ROP’s Peers

Among its major peers, Atlassian Corp.’s TEAM AI-powered capabilities are seeing rapid adoption. Atlassian’s AI-powered Rovo platform and automation tools are boosting growth in its premium and enterprise offerings, driven by strong demand for AI-based workflows. Atlassian’s focus on adding generative AI features to its collaboration software is expected to support long-term revenue growth.



Roper's other peer, Autodesk, Inc.’s ADSK performance is gaining from new business growth, steady subscription renewal rates and strong competitive performance. Higher demand for its cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites also bodes well for Autodesk. Autodesk’s aggressive push into cloud infrastructure and AI integration demands substantial capital deployment for data centers, computing resources and specialized talent acquisition.

ROP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Roper have lost 1.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 8.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, ROP is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06X compared with the industry’s average of 17.18X. Roper carries a Value Score of B.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROP’s 2026 earnings has increased over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Roper currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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