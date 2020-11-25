Strength in Crude and Lack of Conviction in Equities Influence Energy Sector

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, backed by further strength in the crude complex and pressured by a lack of conviction in the major equity futures which are seesawing this morning following a bearish jobless claims report and as investors take a breather after the Dow broke above the 30k mark yesterday. Trading volumes are expected to be light ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday tomorrow.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their trend higher, continuing to be supported by expectations that the slew of COVID-19 vaccines will boost fuel demand and despite a bearish industry supply report and this morning’s weaker than expected jobless claims data. Ahead of the official EIA data later this morning, last night API report showed U.S. crude oil stockpiles spiked 3.8 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 127,000 barrels while gasoline stocks rose by 1.3 million barrels, more than double analysts expectations.

On the final day of trading as the front month contract, December natural gas futures slipped lower following three consecutive days of strong gains and ahead of today’s weekly storage report.

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon has lowered its expectations for oil prices for much of the next decade, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing internal company documents. As part of an internal financial-planning process conducted this fall, the company has cut its outlook for future oil prices for each of the next seven years by 11% to 17%, the report said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras said asset manager Starboard Asset Ltda has bid $90 million for its Papa-Terra oilfield in the Campos Basin. Petrobras added Starboard's offer was the highest, but that it was not yet possible to say if both companies would reach a final agreement.

U.S. E&PS

Continental Resources announced the results to date of Continental's previously announced cash tender offers to purchase up to $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.0% senior notes due 2022 and 4.5% senior notes due 2023, subject to a limit of $200 million aggregate principal amount of 2023 Notes that may be purchased in the Tender Offers.

CNX Resources announced the pricing of $500 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2029. The offering is expected to close on November 30, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be guaranteed by all of CNX's wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries that guarantee its revolving credit facility. CNX intends to use the net proceeds of the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including to repay existing indebtedness under CNX's revolving credit facility. Upon the closing of the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, CNX anticipates having no maturities of indebtedness through 2025 other than CNX's credit facility, under which less than $186 million (or approximately 10% of the upstream borrowing capacity) will be drawn, and CNX Midstream Partners LP's credit facility (which CNX does not guarantee). CNX continues to anticipate using future free cash flow to repay indebtedness to target a leverage ratio of 1.5 to 1.0 and for share repurchases.

OILFIELD SERVICES

By a ruling issued on November 24, 2020, the Commercial court of Paris acknowledged completion of CGG’s safeguard plan, following the early settlement in full of all its creditors. This ruling puts a definitive end to the financial restructuring process successfully run by the CGG Group since 2017.

The new PGS MultiClient for Ghana Tano Basin is now available. The 3D GeoStreamer survey acquired in 2019 targets the Tano Basin, an area that has recently received high-profile exploration success with the Afina-1X discovery well. Down-dip analogs of this play are well imaged with increased high- and low-frequency content providing sharper imaging and improved resolution of stratigraphic traps. The first MultiClient broadband 3D shot offshore Ghana expands exploration efforts into the deep water of the Tano Basin.

Three new GeoStreamer 3D surveys in eastern Newfoundland, south-eastern Newfoundland, and south Labrador together cover approximately 8 500 sq. km. The acquisition phase was completed in September 2020. Fast-track seismic data is now available for viewing following PGS' integrated survey planning, acquisition, and imaging process, which enables a highly efficient turnaround and reliable results.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge filed a federal complaint in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan seeking an injunction to stop the State of Michigan from taking any steps to prevent the operation of Line 5. The attempt to shut down Line 5 interferes with the comprehensive federal regulation of pipeline safety and burdens interstate and foreign commerce in clear violation of federal law and the US Constitution. Enbridge is also today moving the complaint filed by the State against Line 5 on November 13 in Michigan state court to the Federal Court.

Summit Midstream Partners announced today that it has amended its previously announced offer to purchase for cash up to $25,000,000.00 aggregate purchase price of its 9.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units. For each Series A Preferred Unit that is accepted in the Tender Offer, the holder will receive $250.00, a 25% increase over the initial offer of $200.00. Assuming that the Tender Offer is fully subscribed, the number of Series A Preferred Units that will be purchased at the Purchase Price under the Tender Offer is 100,000. Additionally, the Partnership has amended the Tender Offer to remove the condition that holders of at least 75,000 Series A Preferred Units validly tender (and not properly withdraw) their Series A Preferred Units prior to the Expiration Date. Pursuant to the Partnership's removal of the Minimum Tender Condition, the Tender Offer is no longer conditioned upon the tender of a minimum amount of Series A Preferred Units.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the Dow were slightly lower, a day after the index crossed 30,000, as investors awaited a flurry of economic data including the second estimate of U.S. third-quarter GDP. The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits increased further last week, suggesting that an explosion in new COVID-19 infections and business restrictions were boosting layoffs and undermining the labor market recovery.

