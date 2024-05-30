Strength in HSA Likely to Aid HealthEquity's (HQY) Q1 Earnings

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jun 3 after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 63 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, delivering an earnings surprise of 17.4%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

Over the past few months, HealthEquity has been gaining from its continued strength in Health Savings Accounts (“HSA”). In March 2024, the first of the three HSA Asset transfers from BenefitWallet occurred, with approximately 266,000 HSAs and $1.1 billion of HSA Assets transferring to HealthEquity’s custody. In May, the company closed the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio acquisition, thus adding $2.8 billion of HSA Assets held in 665,000 customer accounts.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company recorded an 8.9% year-over-year uptick in the total number of HSA for which it served as a non-bank custodian (HSA members), while the total HSA assets at the end of Jan 31, 2024 were up 13.9% year over year. We expect HealthEquity to continue to witness this momentum with the addition of new HSA Assets, which is likely to have significantly driven up its revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The Zacks Model anticipates the total HSA assets and accounts to be up 12.3% and 4.8%, respectively, in the fiscal first quarter.

On the fiscal fourth-quarterearnings callin March, HealthEquity’s management confirmed that the company is focusing capital investment on its proprietary health accounts platform and the ecosystem to which it connects, leveraging foundations in the cloud, data science and API technology to deliver notable experiences, deepen partnerships and drive member outcomes (3Ds). This also raises our optimism about the company’s fiscal first-quarter performance.

The Estimate Picture

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $278.8 million for total revenues calls for an uptick of 14.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at 66 cents, which indicates an improvement of 32% from the prior-year reported number.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has higher chances of beating estimates. This is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: HealthEquity has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

