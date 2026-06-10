Strength in Defense & Propulsion Unit Drives GE: Will the Momentum Last?

GE Aerospace GE is witnessing strong momentum in its Defense & Propulsion Technologies segment, supported by a solid pipeline of orders. Growing popularity for the company’s propulsion & additive technologies, critical aircraft systems and aftermarket services in the defense sector is driving the segment’s performance.



The company recently secured a deal from Boeing Defence UK for the extension of support services for T700-GE-T701D engines. The contract will involve GE to provide logistics management, repair, maintenance and technical support services for these turboshaft engines that run the Apache AH-64E fleet of the British Army. It entered into a multi-year partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) in March 2026 to work on improving the fleet management and operational readiness of the U.S. Air Force’s military aircraft.



In first-quarter 2026, GE clinched a $1.4 billion deal for T408 engines to support the U.S. Marine Corps’ CH-53K helicopter fleet. This apart, its $5 billion contract from the U.S. Air Force to supply F110 engines, parts and support services as part of a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program is noteworthy.



GE’s strong pipeline of projects supported its first-quarter results as the Defense & Propulsion Technologies segment’s orders surged 67% and revenues increased 19% to $3.2 billion. The segment’s operating profit grew 17% to $379 million.



Robust budgetary provisions for the defense sector set the stage for GE Aerospace, which remains focused on winning more defense contracts, which is likely to boost its top line. For 2026, GE expects revenues from the Defense & Propulsion Technologies segment to increase in the mid-to-high single-digit range, whereas operating profit is anticipated to be in the band of $1.55-$1.65 billion.

GE's Peers in the Defense Market

Among its major peers, Textron Inc. TXT enjoys solid demand for its defense products as well. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues from Textron’s Bell segment increased year over year, driven by continued growth on the MV-75 Cheyenne program. Textron Systems revenues increased 13% largely due to higher volume on the Ship-to-Shore Connector program and military training services at ATAC.



Its another peer, RTX Corporation RTX, is witnessing solid bookings and backlog levels. RTX’s strong backlog supports a positive outlook for revenue growth in its defense business, which is expected to strengthen profits over the long term. RTX won several notable defense contracts during the first quarter of 2026, which resulted in solid bookings of $14 billion and a record backlog of $271 billion.

GE's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of GE Aerospace have gained 1.6% in the past three months against the industry’s 12.4% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, GE is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29X, above the industry’s average of 31.83X. GE Aerospace carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GE’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has increased over the past 60 days.



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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.