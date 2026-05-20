Strength in Danaher's Biotechnology Unit Seems Firm: More Upside Ahead?

Danaher Corporation DHR continues to benefit from strength in its Biotechnology segment. In the first quarter of 2026, the segment’s core revenues increased 7% on a year-over-year basis, supported by sustained momentum in the bioprocessing business. Geographically, the increase in core sales was driven by higher sales in Western Europe and China.



An increase in demand for consumables from large pharmaceutical customers has been aiding the performance of the Biotechnology segment. Also, solid demand from pharmaceutical customers for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) has been buoying the bioprocessing business. In the first quarter of 2026, orders for bioprocessing equipment increased more than 30%. For 2026, Danaher anticipates core revenues from the bioprocessing business to increase in high single-digits on a year-over-year basis. Also, strength in the medical filtration and research consumables business bodes well for the Biotechnology segment.



However, lower demand for medical filtration and research consumables in the discovery and medical business is concerning for the Biotechnology segment. Declining demand for equipment is also acting as a headwind for it.



Despite these challenges, for the second quarter of 2026, Danaher anticipates core revenues from the Biotechnology segment to increase in mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis. Consistent demand for products within the bioprocessing business is expected to support stable segment performance in the coming quarters.

Segment Snapshot of DHR's Peers

Among its major peers, CVS Health Corporation’s CVS Health Services segment reported net sales of $48.24 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 11% year over year. CVS Health generated 48% of its total sales from this segment in the quarter. Favorable pharmacy drug mix and brand inflation aided the segment’s results in the second quarter.



Labcorp Holdings Inc.’s LH Biopharma Laboratory Services segment generated net sales of $780.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 8.2% year over year. This was driven by Labcorp’s strong drug development capabilities and scientific expertise. Labcorp derived 22.1% of its total revenues from this segment during the quarter.

DHR's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Danaher have declined 26.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decrease of 10.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, DHR is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22X, above the industry’s average of 14.51X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHR’s 2026 earnings has increased over the past 30 days.



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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.