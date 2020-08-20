Strength Among Tech Stocks Leads To Higher Close On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Thursday after recovering from an initial move to the downside. With the upward move on the day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq reached a new record closing high.

The major averages all closed in positive territory, although the Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts by a wide margin. While the Nasdaq jumped 118.49 points or 1.1 percent to 11,264.95, the Dow edged up 46.85 points or 0.2 percent to 27,739.73 and the S&P 500 rose 10.66 points or 0.3 percent to3,385.51.

As reflected by the notable advance by the Nasdaq, the strength that emerged on Wall Street was largely among technology stocks.

Semiconductor giant Intel (INTC) posted a notable gain after announcing it is entering into accelerated share repurchase agreements to repurchase an aggregate of $10 billion of its common stock.

Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Netflix (NFLX) also showed strong moves to the upside on the day.

Stocks initially moved to the downside following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 15th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 1.106 million, an increase of 135,000 from the previous week's revised level of 971,000.

The increase surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to drop to 925,000 from the 963,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as the negative sentiment was partly offset by news that China and the U.S. have agreed to hold new trade talks in the coming days.

A spokesman for the Chinese commerce ministry said the two sides will hold talks over the phone to review the progress of the "phase one" trade deal.

Sector News

Software stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the session, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index up by 2.2 percent to a record closing high.

Considerable strength was also visible among gold stocks, as reflected by the 1.8 percent gain posted by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The strength in the sector came as the spot gold price rebounded following a steep drop on Wednesday.

On the other hand, energy stocks showed a substantial move to the downside, moving lower along with the price of crude oil. Crude for September delivery fell $0.35 to $42.58 a barrel.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index plunged by 3.4 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index tumbled by 2.4 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index slumped by 2.1 percent.

Banking stocks also saw significant weakness on the day, resulting in a 1.8 percent nosedive by the KBW Bank Index.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.3 percent.

The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 1.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries moved higher after ending the previous session little changed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.1 basis points to 0.644 percent.

Looking Ahead

Trading on Friday may be impacted by reaction to the National Association of Realtors' report on existing home sales in the month of July.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.