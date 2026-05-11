Strength in Alcoa's Aluminum Unit Seems Firm: More Upside Ahead?

Alcoa Corporation AA continues to benefit from strength in its Aluminum segment, driven by solid demand across packaging, electrical and transportation markets. The segment’s production capacity has increased following the restart of the San Ciprián smelter in Spain, Alumar in Brazil and Lista in Norway. In the first-quarter 2026, Aluminum segment’s third-party sales increased to $2.54 billion, from $1.91 billion reported in the year-ago quarter



Demand for aluminum has grown over the years, with increasing adoption of lighter and energy-efficient electric vehicles, recycled aluminum and rechargeable batteries. Alcoa is also benefiting from higher aluminum prices driven by the Middle East conflict, which has disrupted trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz. This has tightened aluminum supply in the region, driving up global aluminum prices.



Alcoa is also benefiting from U.S. tariffs on imported aluminum, which have strengthened domestic market conditions. In June 2025, the U.S. administration increased tariffs on imported aluminum to 50% as a measure to correct trade imbalances and boost the domestic industry. The move has also increased aluminum prices, thereby benefiting domestic producers like Alcoa. For first-quarter 2026, aluminum product sales increased to $2.58 billion from $1.96 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Against this backdrop, the company issued a solid outlook for the Aluminum segment. For 2026, aluminum production is projected in the range of 2.4-2.6 million tons, while shipments are expected to be between 2.6 million and 2.8 million tons. The segment is expected to remain the company’s primary business catalyst in the near term.

Snapshot of AA's Peers

Among its peers, Constellium SE CSTM is gaining from strength in the Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues from Constellium’s segment increased 24% year over year, supported by higher metal prices. However, Constellium’s segment’s shipments decreased 3% year over year due to lower shipments of rolled packaging products.



Ryerson Holding Corporation’s RYZ first-quarter 2026 revenues increased more than 30% year over year, driven by higher volumes following the merger with Olympic Steel. Improved selling prices amid stronger metal prices and demand conditions are also aiding Ryerson. Ryerson's average selling prices rose across all product categories, led by aluminum plate, aluminum flat and aluminum long products.

AA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Alcoa have gained 124.7% in the past year, in line with the industry.



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From a valuation standpoint, AA is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96X, below the industry’s average of 8.49X. Alcoa carries a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AA’s 2026 earnings has increased 53.2% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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