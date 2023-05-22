Street Might Open In Negative Zone

(RTTNews) - The G7 meeting and other geopolitical developments are on focus on Monday. The debt ceiling negotiations are likely to remain in focus this week.

The New Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders, Personal Income and Spending and the minutes of the latest Fed meeting will attention in the coming days.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading in the negative territory.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were down 15.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 3.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 22.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Friday. The S&P 500. The Nasdaq dipped 30.94 points or 0.2 percent to 12,657.90 and the S&P 500 edged down 6.07 points or 0.1 percent to 4,191.98, while the Dow fell 109.28 points or 0.3 percent to 33,426.63.

On the economic front, 3-month and six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participate in a conversation before the Technology-Enabled Disruption Conference at 10.50 am ET. The program is hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will participate in a discussion on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the American Gas Association 2023 Financial Forum at 8.30 am ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will participate in a fireside chat before the National Association for Business Economics/Banque de France International Economic Symposium at 11.05 am ET.

Asian shares ended Monday's session mostly higher. Chinese shares eked out modest gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.39 percent to 3,296.47 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.17 percent to 19,678.17.

Japanese shares rose for an eighth consecutive session. The Nikkei average rallied 0.90 percent to 31,086.82. The broader Topix index settled 0.66 percent higher at 2,175.90.

Australian markets ended a tad lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.22 percent to 7,263.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.28 percent lower at 7,450.70.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 25.22 points or 0.34 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 51.88 points or 0.32 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 0.78 points or 0.01 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 31.75 points or 0.28 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.33 percent.

