Streamplay Studio Reports Strong Quarterly Performance

October 31, 2024 — 01:09 am EDT

Emerge Gaming Limited (AU:SP8) has released an update.

Streamplay Studio Limited has reported a robust quarterly performance, with cash reserves and digital assets totaling approximately A$13.94 million. Key developments include the successful soft launch of MTN Arena 2.0 in South Africa, offering improved user engagement and billing options, and a significant expansion of the Playstream cloud gaming product in the UAE. Additionally, strategic restructuring and cost-saving measures have enhanced efficiencies across the group.

