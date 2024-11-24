News & Insights

Stocks

Streamplay Studio Plans Major Share Issue

November 24, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Emerge Gaming Limited (AU:SP8) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Streamplay Studio Limited is planning to issue up to 165 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of a new placement, with the proposed issue date set for December 31, 2024. This strategic move is likely aimed at raising capital to support the company’s growth ambitions. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how this impacts the company’s stock performance on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:SP8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.