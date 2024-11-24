Streamplay Studio Plans Major Share Issue

Emerge Gaming Limited (AU:SP8) has released an update.

Streamplay Studio Limited is planning to issue up to 165 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of a new placement, with the proposed issue date set for December 31, 2024. This strategic move is likely aimed at raising capital to support the company’s growth ambitions. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how this impacts the company’s stock performance on the ASX.

