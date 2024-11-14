News & Insights

Streamplay Studio Initiates Trading Halt Amid Acquisition Talks

November 14, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Emerge Gaming Limited (AU:SP8) has released an update.

Streamplay Studio Limited (ASX: SP8) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement regarding a proposed corporate acquisition and an ASX price query. The halt will remain in place until the company releases the announcement or normal trading resumes on November 19, 2024. This development highlights potential strategic changes that could impact investor interests.

