Streamplay Studio Announces Director Change Ahead of AGM

October 28, 2024 — 08:17 pm EDT

Emerge Gaming Limited (AU:SP8) has released an update.

Streamplay Studio Limited has announced that non-executive director Firdhose Coovadia will step down after the upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting and can access materials online or via email. The company emphasizes the importance of submitting proxy forms by the specified deadline.

