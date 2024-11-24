Streamplay Studio Acquires Canadian Indie Gaming Leader

Emerge Gaming Limited (AU:SP8) has released an update.

Streamplay Studio Limited has announced its acquisition of Noodlecake Studios, a prominent North American indie gaming company known for its diverse portfolio and strategic monetization channels. This move enhances Streamplay’s global reach and strengthens its position in the gaming industry, with Noodlecake’s impressive track record of over 270 million downloads and partnerships with top-tier brands like Apple, Google, and Xbox. The acquisition aligns with Streamplay’s strategic goals and provides immediate product and geographic revenue diversification.

