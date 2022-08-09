Streaming video’s next episode: price wars

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - What a difference a year makes: Consumers have gotten off the couch; and they are paying more for television. As a result, streaming service Netflix is facing a decline in subscribers after enjoying record numbers. Walt Disney’s flagship product is due for a comedown. A price war is on the horizon, and Magic Kingdom boss Bob Chapek has the most to lose.

Eight out of every 10 U.S. households has a streaming service, according to a survey from MoffettNathanson. On average, they subscribe to three direct-to-consumer products, 50% more than three years ago, reckons Morgan Stanley. And television watchers are shelling out an average of over $50 on online video services versus approximately $35 in 2019, according to the investment bank.

There is evidence that the streaming market has hit a saturation point. Netflix lost 1.3 million American and Canadian customers in the second quarter, where it enjoys the highest average revenue per user.

When it comes to pricing power though, Netflix has the muscle and breadth of content from “Stranger Things” to “The Gray Man.” The company co-led by Reed Hastings saw its average revenue per user increase to over $11 from the quarter ending June this year compared to a little over $10 in the first quarter of 2020. Contrast that with Disney, and its flagship product that caters to Marvel and Star Wars fans. Disney+ average revenue per user decreased to $4.35 in the first three months of this year from $5.63 in the same quarter in 2020, shortly after it launched.

Part of the decline stems from an influx of Indian users, Disney’s fastest growing and least valuable region. Plus, Netflix has history on its side – Disney launched its platform under three years ago. Like Netflix, Disney is getting ready to launch a cheaper, ad-supported tier. And Disney is trying to grow rapidly by enticing Hulu members to tack on a Disney+ subscription for an additional $2.99 per month.

Still, Netflix has more room to maneuver. Disney and Netflix EBITDA margins are both expected to hit around 20% in 2024, but Disney’s has been falling while Netflix's is up significantly, according to Refinitiv. Neither company may want a price war, but the Mouse House has bigger holes.

CONTEXT NEWS

Walt Disney will report earnings for the three-month period ending June on Aug. 10. Analysts on average are expecting revenue to increase 23% year-over-year to $20.9 billion and earnings of $1.7 billion, a 5% rise, according to Refinitiv.

