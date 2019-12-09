Streaming TV Wars: Netflix Dominates Golden Globes Nominations

Netflix NFLX clinched its first-ever Golden Globes best picture nominations Monday. The streaming TV powerhouse grabbed 34 nominations, across the movie and television categories.

Netflix landed 17 nominations on the movie side, which more than doubled second-place Sony Pictures. The Irishman and Marriage Story helped lead the charge for Netflix on the movie side. Meanwhile, Netflix’s 17 television category nominations outpaced HBO’s 15 T, highlight by The Crown and others.

Meanwhile, Apple AAPL grabbed nominations for The Morning Show, which is a great sign for the iPhone firm’s brand new Apple TV+ service. Amazon Prime Video AMZN also grabbed Golden Globes nominations.

Looking back, Netflix ended HBO’s 17-year run for the most Emmy Awards nominations in 2018. Netflix has spent billions of dollars and taken on debt to fund original content.

Going forward, NFLX will keep spending in order to continue its run of success alongside HBO, and remain ahead of Amazon and newcomers Apple and Disney DIS in the streaming TV era.

Despite its success, Netflix stock is down 14% in the last six months as Wall Street worries about its subscriber growth and more amid increased competition. Apple stock has surged nearly 70% in 2019 and Disney has jumped 34%.

