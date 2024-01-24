News & Insights

NFLX

Streaming Stalwart Sends S&P 500 to Fresh Record High

January 24, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

A stellar earnings report from Netflix (NFLX) continued to help tech stocks rally, putting the Nasdaq at its highest level since December 2021 and the S&P 500 at a fresh record high. Both benchmarks also logged their fifth-straight win, while the Dow fell for a second consecutive session. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • This bull signal has never been wrong.
  • Keep an eye on this crypto stock over the next month.
  • Plus, how to play the SPX's rally; behind the chip sector's boom; and Netflix's earnings.

5 Things to Know Today

    1. Even amid all the turmoil, Boeing (BA) is slated to deliver its first 737 MAX jet to China since March 2019. (Reuters)
    2. The United Auto Workers (UAW) union endorsed U.S. President Joe Biden for reelection this year. (CNBC)
    3. How to play the market after the SPX's record high.
    4. What boosted the semiconductor sector today.
    5. Streaming giant nabbed two-year highs after earnings.

    Oil Futures Jump as Investors Focus on Production, Demand 

    Oil futures rose today after weather-related issues put pressure on U.S. oil production. In addition, China's economic measure bolstered investors confidence in energy demand. For the session, March-dated West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) gained 72 cents, or 1%, to finish at $75.09 a barrel on the day.

    Gold prices fell today despite a weakened U.S. dollar. At last look, February-dated gold was down $9.80, or -0.5%, to settle at at $2,016 for the session.

