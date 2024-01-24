Streaming Stalwart Sends S&P 500 to Fresh Record High

A stellar earnings report from Netflix (NFLX) continued to help tech stocks rally, putting the Nasdaq at its highest level since December 2021 and the S&P 500 at a fresh record high. Both benchmarks also logged their fifth-straight win, while the Dow fell for a second consecutive session.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

This bull signal has never been wrong .

. Keep an eye on this crypto stock over the next month.

over the next month. Plus, how to play the SPX's rally; behind the chip sector's boom; and Netflix's earnings.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Futures Jump as Investors Focus on Production, Demand

Oil futures rose today after weather-related issues put pressure on U.S. oil production. In addition, China's economic measure bolstered investors confidence in energy demand. For the session, March-dated West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) gained 72 cents, or 1%, to finish at $75.09 a barrel on the day.

Gold prices fell today despite a weakened U.S. dollar. At last look, February-dated gold was down $9.80, or -0.5%, to settle at at $2,016 for the session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.