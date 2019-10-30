Streaming Services Are About To Take It To The Ring

There looks to be a lot of news popping up. The China trade deal seems to have calmed down for now while the streaming competition continues to ramp up. HBO T announces a new streaming service called HBO Max adding to the streaming saturation. We break down what shows will be available and what HBO has to offer that the others don’t. With Disney+ DIS and Apple TV Plus AAPL to launch next month we will have to wait and see the reception of all the newly launched services. At the end we round out our conversation with the NCAA announcing that they will allow athletes to be compensated for names, images and likenesses. This is huge step for the organization since California recently passed a similar law back in September. We will have to wait and see how the regulations for this get worked out and whether or not this will hurt or help the college education system. To get recent Zacks video updates, be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel and participate by leaving any comments or questions.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.