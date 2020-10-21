Streaming service Quibi to shut down - WSJ

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg told investors that the streaming service is shutting down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In recent weeks, Quibi hired a restructuring firm to evaluate options, which included shutting the company down, the report said.

Quibi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

