Streaming service Quibi explores strategic options, including sale - WSJ

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Quibi, the streaming service founded by former Disney executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, is exploring several strategic options including a possible sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Quibi, which launched its short-form, mobile-focused video service in April, is also considering raising more money or going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3ciUqn0)

Quibi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

