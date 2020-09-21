Streaming service Quibi explores strategic options, including sale - WSJ

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published

Quibi, the streaming service founded by former Disney executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, is exploring several strategic options including a possible sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Quibi, the streaming service founded by former Disney executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, is exploring several strategic options including a possible sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Quibi, which launched its short-form, mobile-focused video service in April, is also considering raising more money or going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3ciUqn0)

Quibi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More