Streaming service provider fuboTV jumps 10% in debut

Shares of fuboTV Inc jumped 10% in their market debut on Thursday, after the streaming provider raised $183 million in its upsized initial public offering.

Stock opened at $11 per share on the New York Stock Exchange, compared to the IPO price of $10 per share.

