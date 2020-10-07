Streaming provider fuboTV raises $183 million in IPO ahead of NYSE debut

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Streaming provider fuboTV Inc FUBO.PK sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday at $10 apiece, within its target range, to raise $183 million.

The IPO valued fuboTV at $620.2 million. The New York-based company had aimed to sell 15 million shares at a target range of $9-$11 per share. fuboTV declined to comment.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

