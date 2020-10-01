fuboTV, which offers a live TV sports-first streaming platform, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $150 million by offering 15 million shares at a price range of $9 to $11. The company is currently listed on the OTCQB (FUBO) and last closed at $9. At the midpoint of the proposed range, fuboTV would command a fully diluted market value of $1.0 billion.



fuboTV merged with FaceBank Group in April 2020. Launched in 2015, fuboTV offers subscribers access to live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content through streaming devices (SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers).



fuboTV was founded in 2009 and booked $181 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FUBO. The company is currently listed on the OTCQB. Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets, Needham & Co., Oppenheimer & Co., Roth Capital and Wedbush Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Streaming platform fuboTV sets terms for $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.