FaceBank Group, which offers a live TV sports-first streaming platform under the name fuboTV, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. The company is currently listed on the OTCQB under the symbol "FUBO."



FaceBank Group and fuboTV merged in April 2020. Launched in 2015, fuboTV offers subscribers access to live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content through streaming devices (SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers).



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2009 and booked $169 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list under the symbol FUBO but has not selected an exchange yet. Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets, Needham & Co., Oppenheimer & Co., Roth Capital and Wedbush Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Streaming platform FaceBank Group files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.