HUYA

Streaming companies Huya and DouYu to merge

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Huya Inc will buy DouYu International Holdings Ltd in a stock-for-stock merger deal, the Chinese live streaming companies said on Monday.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Huya Inc HUYA.N will buy DouYu International Holdings Ltd DY8Ay.F in a stock-for-stock merger deal, the Chinese live streaming companies said on Monday.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUYA DOYU

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More