Streaming companies Huya and DouYu to merge

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Huya Inc HUYA.N will buy DouYu International Holdings Ltd DY8Ay.F in a stock-for-stock merger deal, the Chinese live streaming companies said on Monday.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.