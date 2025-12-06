Streamex (STEX) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Streamex (NasdaqCM:STEX) has been revised to $12.24 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 183.99% from the latest reported closing price of $4.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Streamex. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 36.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEX is 0.62%, an increase of 50.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.83% to 17,600K shares. The put/call ratio of STEX is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legacy Wealth Managment holds 7,517K shares representing 19.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,839K shares , representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEX by 50.17% over the last quarter.

Legacy Investment Solutions holds 6,839K shares representing 17.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,603K shares , representing an increase of 47.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEX by 1,114.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 755K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 301K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 55.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEX by 63.81% over the last quarter.

Rossby Financial, LCC holds 300K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company.

