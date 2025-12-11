Streamex Buys 9.9% Stake In Empress Royalty

(RTTNews) - Streamex Corp. (STEX) Thursday announced that it has acquired a 9.9% equity interest in Empress Royalty Corp. (EMPR.V) through a strategic share purchase from Terra Capital Natural Resources Fund Pty Ltd., a prominent institutional investor.

Under the deal, Streamex acquired 12.7 million shares of Empress in exchange for 2.4 million restricted common shares of Streamex at a $5.00 STEX share price, representing a premium to the current market price of STEX and an aggregate transaction value equal to US$12.2 million.

Empress Royalty is a pure-play precious metals royalty and streaming company with a diversified global portfolio spanning producing, development-stage, and exploration-stage assets. Its focus on gold and silver royalties and streams aligns directly with Streamex long-term strategy of enhancing exposure to real-world, yield-generating commodity assets, royalties and streams.

Jeremy Bond, CEO of Terra Capital Natural Resources Fund Pty Ltd., commented: "We are very pleased to complete this transaction and to align Terra Capital with the Streamex team. Streamex is building one of the most forward-thinking platforms in the real-world asset space, and we believe their vision for bringing commodity-backed assets into modern financial infrastructure is both compelling and timely. This transaction represents a strong outcome for our fund, and we are excited to be long-term partners alongside Streamex as they continue to grow their footprint in the commodities and tokenization sectors."

