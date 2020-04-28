US Markets
NFLX

Streamed films will be eligible for Oscars for first time in 2021 due to coronavirus

Contributor
Jill Serjeant Reuters
Published

The organizers of the Oscars said on Tuesday that films released only on streaming platforms would be eligible for Academy Awards next year because of the disruptions to the industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES, April 28 (Reuters) - The organizers of the Oscars said on Tuesday that films released only on streaming platforms would be eligible for Academy Awards next year because of the disruptions to the industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The change, announced in a statement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, follows the closure of movie theaters across the United States.

Previously, a movie had to have been screened in a movie theater in Los Angeles for at least seven days in order to be eligible for Oscar consideration.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((jill.serjeant1@thomsonreuters.com; +1 310 491 7279;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX AMZN

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular