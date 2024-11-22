StreaksAI Issues New Warrants Amid Growth Prospects

Streaks Gaming Plc (GB:STK) has released an update.

StreaksAI PLC, a UK-based generative AI platform, has issued 21.5 million new warrants to service providers and directors, allowing them to subscribe to new ordinary shares at an exercise price of 0.2 pence each. This move brings the total number of warrants in circulation to 77.65 million, signaling potential growth and investment opportunities in the company’s innovative AI technology. Key directors, including Mike Edwards and Nick Lyth, have received significant allocations, underscoring confidence in StreaksAI’s future prospects.

